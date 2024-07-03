Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1823 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2114 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
