20 Kreuzer 1823 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2114 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (12) XF (18) VF (7) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Künker (4)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (17)

Teutoburger (1)