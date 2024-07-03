Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1823 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1823 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1823 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2114 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1823 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

