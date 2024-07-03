20 Kreuzer 1818 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

