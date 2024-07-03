Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1818 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date October 5, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
