Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1818 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1818 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1818 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction CNG - October 5, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 5, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

