Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1855 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2020
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

