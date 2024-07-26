Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1855 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (23)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (11)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search