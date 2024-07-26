Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1854 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
123
