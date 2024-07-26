Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.

Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

