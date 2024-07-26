2 Thaler 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (25) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (3)