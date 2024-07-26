Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1843 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1903 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

