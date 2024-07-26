Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1843 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1903 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

