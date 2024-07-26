2 Thaler 1843 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1903 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (14) XF (43) VF (38) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

