Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1842 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction VL Nummus - September 9, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

