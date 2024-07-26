Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1842 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
