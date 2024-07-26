2 Thaler 1842 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VF (6)