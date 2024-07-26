Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1840 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
