Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1840 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (12)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (7)
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

