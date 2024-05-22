Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction CNG - August 16, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

