2 Gulden 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

