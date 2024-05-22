Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1856 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
