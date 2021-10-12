Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1855 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
