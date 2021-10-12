Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1855 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

