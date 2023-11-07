Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30915 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
