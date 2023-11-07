Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1854 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30915 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (3)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
12
