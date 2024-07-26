Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1852 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- WAG (5)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
