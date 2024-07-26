Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1852 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Busso Peus - June 16, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
