Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1851 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1851 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search