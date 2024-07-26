Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1851 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1851
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
