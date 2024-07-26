2 Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

