2 Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (13)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
