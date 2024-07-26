Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

