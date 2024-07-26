Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1849 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (4)
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Nomisma - August 30, 2016
Seller Nomisma
Date August 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

