2 Gulden 1849 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (13) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS65 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Nomisma (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (1)

WAG (4)