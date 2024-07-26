Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1849 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Nomisma (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
