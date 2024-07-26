Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1848 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
