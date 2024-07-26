Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1848 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

