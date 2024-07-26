Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1847 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Nomisma - April 16, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

