2 Gulden 1847 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (26) XF (57) VF (30) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auctiones (4)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (5)

Inasta (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (19)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (6)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (15)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)

Zöttl (2)