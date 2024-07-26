Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1847 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
