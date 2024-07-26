Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1846 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3309 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

