2 Gulden 1846 (Württemberg, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3309 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

