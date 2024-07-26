Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1846 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3309 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
