2 Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (23) VF (17) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (7)

Heritage (1)

Künker (15)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (10)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)