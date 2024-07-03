Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1825 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1825 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 25,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,0875 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1935 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

