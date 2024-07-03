Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 25,45 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,0875 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1935 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
