2 Gulden 1824 W. Big head (Württemberg, William I)
Variety: Big head
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 25,45 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,0875 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 with mark W. Big head. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (1)
