2 Gulden 1824 W. Big head (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 with mark W. Big head. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)