Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1824 W. Big head (Württemberg, William I)

Variety: Big head

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 25,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,0875 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 with mark W. Big head. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

