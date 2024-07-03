2 Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (26) XF (45) VF (48) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (7)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (14)

Höhn (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (31)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (19)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (9)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)