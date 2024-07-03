Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 25,45 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,0875 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
