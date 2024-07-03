Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 25,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,0875 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1824 W at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

