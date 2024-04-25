Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
12 Kreuzer 1825 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 12 Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
