12 Kreuzer 1825 (Württemberg, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

