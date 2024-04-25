Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

12 Kreuzer 1825 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 12 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 12 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 12 Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

