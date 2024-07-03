Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
12 Kreuzer 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 12 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- DNW (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (15)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (11)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
