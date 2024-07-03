Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

12 Kreuzer 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 12 Kreuzer 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 12 Kreuzer 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 12 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (15)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (11)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1824 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 12 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search