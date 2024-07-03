12 Kreuzer 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 12 Kreuzer 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

