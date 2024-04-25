Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Kreuzer 1823 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
