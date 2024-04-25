10 Kreuzer 1823 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

