Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Kreuzer 1823 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1823 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 10 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search