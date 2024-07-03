Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Kreuzer 1818 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1818 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1818 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 W at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

