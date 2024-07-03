Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Kreuzer 1818 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Inasta (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
