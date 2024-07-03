10 Kreuzer 1818 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1818 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

