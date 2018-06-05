Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1837
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1684 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
