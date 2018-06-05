Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1684 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1837 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search