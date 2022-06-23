Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1836 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1836 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1836 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
