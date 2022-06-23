1/2 Kreuzer 1836 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (1)