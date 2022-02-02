Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1835 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

