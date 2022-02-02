Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1835 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
