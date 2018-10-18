Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date November 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
