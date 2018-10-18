Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Frühwald - November 3, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date November 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

