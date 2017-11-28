Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1833 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1833 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1833 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1683 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1833 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search