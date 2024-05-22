Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
