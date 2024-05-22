Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

