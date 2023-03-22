Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1824 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
