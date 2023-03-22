Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1824 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 "Type 1824-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Zöttl (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1824 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search