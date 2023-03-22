1/2 Kreuzer 1824 "Type 1824-1837" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3)