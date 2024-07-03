Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

