Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
