1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) "Type 1816-1818" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (4)