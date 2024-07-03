Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) "Type 1816-1818" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year no date (1816-1864)
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search