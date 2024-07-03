Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) "Type 1816-1818" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year no date (1816-1864)
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer no date (1816-1864) at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

