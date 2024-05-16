Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1864 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1864
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
12
