Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1864 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

