1/2 Gulden 1864 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

