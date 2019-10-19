Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1863 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Kroha - October 19, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

