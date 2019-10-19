1/2 Gulden 1863 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (5)