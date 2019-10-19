Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1863 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1863
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Seller Kroha
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
