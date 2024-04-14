Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1862 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1862
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1758 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search