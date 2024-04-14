1/2 Gulden 1862 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1758 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (1) VF (2)