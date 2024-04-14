Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1862 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1758 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

