Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1861 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1861
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- WAG (3)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search