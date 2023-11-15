1/2 Gulden 1861 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

