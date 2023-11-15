Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1861 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2019
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 5, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

