Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1746 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

