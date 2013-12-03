Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1854 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
