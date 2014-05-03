Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2843 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1853 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
