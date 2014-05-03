1/2 Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2843 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition VF (1)