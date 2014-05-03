Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1853
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2843 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
