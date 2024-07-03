Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4830 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1850 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
