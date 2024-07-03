Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4830 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search