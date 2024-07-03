1/2 Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4830 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) No grade (8)