Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1849 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1744 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
