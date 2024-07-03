Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1849 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1744 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Aurea - May 27, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

