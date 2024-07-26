Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1848 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26707 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
