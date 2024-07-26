Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1848 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26707 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search