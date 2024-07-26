1/2 Gulden 1848 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26707 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

