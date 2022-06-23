Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1847 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 8, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
