Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1847 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 8, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search