1/2 Gulden 1844 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5553 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)