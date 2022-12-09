Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1844 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5553 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
