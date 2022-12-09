Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1844 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5553 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

