1/2 Gulden 1841 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33940 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (14) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)