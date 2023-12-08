Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33940 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Artemide Aste - October 3, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction BAC - December 19, 2017
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

