Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1841 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33940 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- BAC (13)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search