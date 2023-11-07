Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1840 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 600 CZK
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

