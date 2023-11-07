Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1840 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 600 CZK
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search