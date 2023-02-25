Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1838 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1737 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
