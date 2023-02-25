Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1838 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1737 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Golden Lion (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

