Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Pattern Gulden 1837 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Pattern Gulden 1837 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Pattern Gulden 1837 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Pattern Gulden 1837 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1837 W (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
9497 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1837 W (Pattern) at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

