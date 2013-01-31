Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Pattern Gulden 1837 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1837
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Pattern Gulden 1837 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Сondition
