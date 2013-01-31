Pattern Gulden 1823 PB (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Pattern Gulden 1823 with mark PB. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition AU (1)