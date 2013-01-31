Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Pattern Gulden 1823 PB (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,3747 oz) 11,655 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1823
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Pattern Gulden 1823 with mark PB. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search